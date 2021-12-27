Austin Hatcher Foundation Expands Services To Include EMDR Therapy

The Austin Hatcher Foundation is expanding its long list of mental health and well-being counseling by offering EMDR Therapy beginning in 2022.

The experience of childhood cancer goes beyond diagnosis and affects every individual family member differently. All family members need unique solutions to the challenges they face. EMDR is one more step for individuals at the Austin Hatcher Foundation to reach their fullest potential.

EMDR is Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. It is a psychotherapy approach geared toward helping people function in an adaptive and emotionally healthy way. It uses rapid eye movement and other techniques to help desensitize and process distressing memories or beliefs as a way to help view them from a more adaptive perspective.

EMDR is an evidence-based approach to therapy, similar to the other types of therapy offered at the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer. It has been shown to be effective primarily in treating traumatic memories but also addresses other concerns such as anxiety, depression, grief, and more that may be associated with a family’s childhood cancer journey.

Foundation Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Tyler Clemmons, received training in November on incorporating EMDR into his practice and will begin offering this at the Austin Hatcher Foundation.

“I am really excited to be able to facilitate this new evidence-based treatment option with individuals at AHF,” said foundation LCSW, Tyler Clemmons. “I am very confident that this new option will help our patients cope with and thrive through challenges related to pediatric cancer and other life challenges as well.”

For more information about EMDR or other services offered at the Austin Hatcher Foundation, please contact info@hatcherfoundation.org.