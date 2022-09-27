Blood Assurance Needs Donors To Help Prepare For The Impact Of Hurricane Ian

Blood Assurance needs the public’s help to prepare for the major hurricane that is forecasted to strengthen quickly and hit the Florida coast later this week.

With several evacuations, schools, businesses, and blood centers already closing along the coast, extra help to increase the nation’s blood supply is extremely needed at this time. As part of the BERC (Blood Emergency Readiness Corps) Blood Assurance stands ready to help in the case of an emergency.

The nonprofit organization is asking blood donors to walk-in or schedule appointments as soon as possible. In high demand are donors who have O-positive, O-negative blood, and platelets.

“As a community nonprofit blood center, we are committed to helping others when an emergency arises,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operating officer for Blood Assurance. “Everyone can do their part to help before the bad weather arrives by donating lifesaving blood.”

To schedule an appointment, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. To learn more about Blood Assurance’s involvement in BERC, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/berc.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.