Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties Launch Vaccination Station At The Colonnade

A partnership between Catoosa, Dade and Walker Counties will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for northwest Georgia residents.

The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade will launch this week with several thousand vaccination appointments available on Wednesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 25. The three counties combined resources to offer safe, fast and free protection against the coronavirus with a regional drive-thru vaccination site at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.

Eligible Georgia residents, as well as eligible Georgia workers who live in neighboring counties in Tennessee and Alabama, can now sign up online for an appointment here.

A direct link to the Vaccination Station sign-up site can also be found on the following government websites and Facebook pages:

Appointments at the Vaccination Station are available Wednesday and Thursday of this week from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Additional appointment times, including evening hours, will be offered according to demand. By registering for an appointment, a vaccination will be reserved for each person. Failure to show up for a scheduled appointment means a vaccine is unavailable for someone else in need.

The vaccination process takes about 30-minutes from the time of arrival at the Colonnade. An express lane will be offered for those who bring their printed and completed Vaccine Information and Consent form in advance of their scheduled appointment at the Vaccination Station.

COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible. The vaccine remains the most effective tool available for getting families, communities, schools and workplaces “back to normal” sooner.

