Chattanooga Area Food Bank Moving Emergency Food Box Program To Eastdale Community

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia’s largest hunger relief organization serving 20 counties, announcing the piloting of their new Emergency Food Box Distribution Center at Foxwood Plaza in the Eastdale community of Chattanooga, effective June 1st.

Centrally located in the heart of Chattanooga, the Foxwood Plaza location is on a bus line and is easily accessed by walking, with several residential neighborhoods nearby. The Food Bank’s EFB Program will continue to serve boxes having up to a month of meals for a family of 4, including pantry staples, and fresh produce, bakery items, dairy, and more when available.

As we do with all of our programs, we continue to seek ways to improve how we serve children, families, seniors, veterans. Our priorities for investing dollars into piloting this program:

To be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our community and provide an optimal experience

Continue to meet the increasing need, including those that are relying on us for the first time

Help meet the need of those who are most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic

Expand our ability to meet the individual needs of each community

One in six children and adults in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia are considered food insecure. Without access to healthy and nutritious food, some families may not know where their next meal will come from. Through its Emergency Food Box Program, the Food Bank serves approximately 1,500 families and individuals monthly who face hunger.

For those needing food assistance, you may call 2-1-1, to receive a voucher for food.

For those who wish to help address hunger, the Food Bank needs canned ready-to-eat meals, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, canned protein (beans, meats, chicken and fish), and family size boxed dinners. Your financial gifts help fill Emergency Food Boxes with healthy and nutritious foods needed to live and thrive. You can also donate at chattfoodbank.org.

Founded in 1982, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank is committed to leading a network of partners in eliminating hunger and promoting better nutrition in our region. The Food Bank acquires and distributes healthy food across a 20-county service region including Tennessee and Northwest Georgia with help from its network of over 250 partner agencies. Last year alone, the Food Bank distributed over 14 million meals and served over 25,000 people each week.

In addition to food provision, the Food Bank works to engage the public in the fight to end hunger and empower people to take responsibility for their health and their lives. For more information or to find out how you can get involved, visit our website, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.