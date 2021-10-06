Chattanooga State Celebrates National Dental Hygiene Month With Free Services

Chattanooga State’s Dental Clinic is now taking appointments for children during the month of October to celebrate National Dental Hygiene Month. Complimentary services include cleanings and x-rays for children.

Student dental hygienists will provide these no-cost preventative dental health services to children, ages 4-13, in Chattanooga State’s state-of-the-art dental clinic on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga in the Health Science Center. Dental hygiene faculty supervise and prepare future hygienists to become competent, contributing members of the dental care team.

To take advantage of these dental services call (423) 697-4444 or email Judith.blevins@chattanoogastate.edu for appointments on Mondays at either 8:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m., or Wednesdays at 8:00 a.m.