County Health Department Offers Halloween Safety Tips for Drivers And Pedestrians

The Hamilton County Health Department would like to encourage safe driving practices this Halloween.

Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, October 31st has the highest pedestrian fatalities among children than any other day of the year. Low light conditions, increased foot traffic, and costumes contribute to an increased risk of traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

“Children are excited on Halloween and may forget safety rules, so drivers should slow down and pay extra attention when entering and exiting driveways and alleyways. Parents or caregivers of new and less experienced teen drivers should discourage their young adults from driving on Halloween,” says Hamilton County Health Department’s Highway Safety Program Coordinator, Holly Clark. "Anyone who plans to be on the road this weekend and Halloween day during trick-or-treat hours should be extra cautious, especially during the popular hours of 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m."

The Health Department is reminding residents to be mindful of their driving and follow these safety tips for a safe Halloween night.

Consider bright and reflective costumes. To increase visibility, plan to add reflective tape or stickers to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

To increase visibility, plan to add reflective tape or stickers to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. Choose non-toxic makeup over masks. Masks can obscure vision and may lead to trips or falls. Before applying makeup test it in a small area on the arm of the person wearing it to see if any irritation occurs.

Masks can obscure vision and may lead to trips or falls. Before applying makeup test it in a small area on the arm of the person wearing it to see if any irritation occurs. Choose well-fitted flame-resistant costumes and wigs. Make sure costume choices are labeled “flame resistant”, are well-fitting, and short enough to prevent tripping or contact with flame.

Have children carry flashlights or glow sticks. In addition to reflective costumes, increasing visibility with flashlights or glow sticks is critical when walking in low-light conditions.

In addition to reflective costumes, increasing visibility with flashlights or glow sticks is critical when walking in low-light conditions. Join children under the age of 12 . A responsible adult should accompany young children while trick-or-treating.

. A responsible adult should accompany young children while trick-or-treating. Instruct older children to travel in familiar, well-lit areas and to stay with their friends. For older children trick-or-treating without an adult, plan and establish a route then agree on a specific time for them to return home.

For older children trick-or-treating without an adult, plan and establish a route then agree on a specific time for them to return home. Remind children to never enter a stranger's home or vehicle .

. Put electronic devices away. Adults and children should keep their heads up to avoid distractions while trick or treating. Always walk and never run across the street or in between parked cars.

Additional resources