County Health Department To Begin Providing Free Flu Vaccines Beginning November 21st

Beginning November 21st, the Hamilton County Health Department will begin providing free flu vaccinations to anyone ages 6 months and older. All Health Department locations will be offering free flu vaccines with no appointment necessary.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. Those at the highest risk for serious complications from the flu include children under 5 years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system.

The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine. Simple hygiene practices such as handwashing, covering your cough/sneeze with a tissue or your elbow, and staying at home if you are sick can prevent the spread of the flu.

As we enter the winter months, the Health Department is already seeing a higher volume of influenza-like illnesses than in previous years. Due to the high amount of illness in the community, the Health Department hopes by making the vaccine free more residents will be encouraged to get vaccinated. The Health Department Influenza webpage is regularly updated to ensure residents have accurate information regarding this year’s flu season. For more information regarding our local influenza-like illnesses trends, visit our Hamilton County Flu report page.

“With the holidays fast approaching & gatherings being planned, it’s now more important than ever before to get your flu vaccine. Getting a flu vaccine helps protect you and your loved ones. Please do not attend a gathering if you are sick or have flu-like symptoms. The Health Department is proud to continue its efforts in breaking down the barriers between Hamilton County Residents and life-saving vaccinations by offering both the Flu and COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to all individuals,” says Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer.

Per the CDC, the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine/Bivalent booster dose may be administered simultaneously. The Health Department’s Community Outreach Team is hosting free Flu and COVID-19 vaccines events for residents. To stay up to date on all the Health Department’s events click here. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or the flu shot, please contact the Health Department Hotline at 423-209-8383.

Additional resources