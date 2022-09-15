Hamilton County Health Department Announces Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Weekend Events

The Health Department has announced multiple Bivalent Booster vaccine events set for this Saturday, September 17th.

On Saturday, the Sequoyah, Ooltewah, and Birchwood Health clinics will be offering the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The weekend vaccine clinic is open for anyone ages 12 and up, with no appointment necessary.

As a reminder, individuals are eligible for the new booster two months after completing their initial vaccination series or their last booster shot. This Bivalent booster is designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to the original coronavirus strain. This single-dose booster helps to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting more transmissible variants. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website here.

The Health Department will offer more Bivalent COVID-19 Booster vaccination events in the upcoming weeks. We will alert the community via social media with the details of those upcoming events.

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering the COVID-19 primary series and the booster shot, including all of our outlying clinics, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

