Hamilton County Health Department Has Begun Administering The Bivalent COVID-19 Booster

The Health Department has received a limited supply of the Bivalent COVID-19 Booster shots and will begin administering the booster doses to eligible individuals at all Hamilton County Health Clinics beginning Friday, September 9th.

This Bivalent booster is designed to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, in addition to the original coronavirus strain. This single-dose booster helps to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination by targeting more transmissible variants. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website here.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for people 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is authorized for people 12 years of age and older. Individuals are eligible for the new boosters two months after completing their initial vaccination series or their last booster shot.

“As we move into the fall and winter, it is critical that we have safe and effective vaccine boosters that can protect against circulating and emerging variants to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19. These boosters allow us to get ahead of the next predicted wave of COVID-19,” says Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer.

The Health Department’s main campus at 3rd street will be the only clinic to offer both the Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent Booster. Residents will need to make an appointment by calling our hotline at 423-209-8383.

Our outlying clinics will be offering the Pfizer Bivalent booster to eligible individuals with no appointment necessary.

To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering the COVID-19 primary series and the booster shot, including all of our outlying clinics, please visit our online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.

Additional resources