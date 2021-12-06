Hamilton County Health Department Hosting Several Vaccination Events This Week

Hamilton County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to the public. Multiple locations are available.

Please call our hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit our online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering events throughout the week.

Pfizer Primary Series

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Boosters

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Pfizer Vaccine for Ages 5-11

Main Facility, 921 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

No appointment necessary.

For more information, please visit our website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call 423-209-8383.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W. Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

By appointment only.

For more information, call 423-209-5490.

Homeless Healthcare Center, 730 E. 11th St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Walk-in appointments available for qualifying homeless individuals.

For more information, call 423-209-5800.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308

By appointment only.

To make an appointment, call 423-209-5540.

Pop-up Flu Event

Flu Shots, Ages 18+

Wednesday, December 8th 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

College Hill Courts, 1300 Grove St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Free & open to the public.

No appointment necessary.

For more information, call 423-209-8383.

You do not need to be a resident of this community to be eligible.

Free Transportation

The Hamilton County Health Department offers free transportation to our Tennessee Riverpark. To request transportation, please call 423-209-8383.