Hamilton County Health Department Hosting Several Vaccination Events This Week

Hamilton County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to the public. Multiple locations are available.
Please call our hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit our online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering events throughout the week.
Pfizer Primary Series
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
- Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
COVID-19 Boosters
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
- Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Pfizer Vaccine for Ages 5-11
Main Facility, 921 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
- No appointment necessary.
- For more information, please visit our website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call 423-209-8383.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W. Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- By appointment only.
- For more information, call 423-209-5490.
Homeless Healthcare Center, 730 E. 11th St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Walk-in appointments available for qualifying homeless individuals.
- For more information, call 423-209-5800.
Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
- By appointment only.
- To make an appointment, call 423-209-5540.
Pop-up Flu Event
Flu Shots, Ages 18+
- Wednesday, December 8th 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- College Hill Courts, 1300 Grove St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Free & open to the public.
- No appointment necessary.
- For more information, call 423-209-8383.
- You do not need to be a resident of this community to be eligible.
Free Transportation
The Hamilton County Health Department offers free transportation to our Tennessee Riverpark. To request transportation, please call 423-209-8383.