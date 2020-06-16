Hamilton County Health Department partnering with Kroger Health to facilitate a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of Northgate Mall

Kroger Health is pleased to extend the partnership with the Hamilton County Health Department to facilitate a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunity. The two day extension will take place Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Northgate Mall.

People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Individuals who don’t have symptoms and anyone with health concerns are eligible for testing.

“We are grateful to Kroger Health for providing this opportunity for the citizens of our community,” shared Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “Increased testing opportunities are vital as we get people back to work.”

Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test. Please make sure windows are up on all vehicles when in the testing area and individuals need to have their photo ID ready.

“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the Hamilton County Health Department in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”

This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.