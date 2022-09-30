Hamilton County Health Department To Begin Administering Flu Vaccinations

Starting October 3rd, the Hamilton County Health Department will be offering flu vaccinations at all Health Department locations with no appointment necessary.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older and is also available through most primary care providers and local pharmacies.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. Those at highest risk for serious complications from the flu include children under 5 years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system. The Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot this year.

“The influenza virus can be easily spread throughout the community by sneezing, coughing, and talking. When you get a flu vaccine you’re not just protecting yourself from the flu, you’re also protecting your family, friends, and others around you. Getting a flu vaccine helps reduce your chances of developing serious illness from the flu,” says Dr. Miller, Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer.

Per the CDC, the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine/Bivalent booster dose may be administered simultaneously. To learn more about the flu please click here. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or the flu shot, please contact the Health Department Hotline at 423-209-8383.

Additional resources