Health Department Adds More Vaccination Events, No Appointment Needed

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.
The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week.
The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Tennessee Riverpark
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
- 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
Ladies of Charity
Super Carniceria Loa
- 400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- 3PM-6PM
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Tennessee Riverpark
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
- 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event
- 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 8AM-4PM
Birchwood Clinic
- 5625 TN-60 Birchwood, TN 37308
- 8AM-3:30PM
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Tennessee Riverpark
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
- 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event
- 5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363
- 8AM-4PM
Friday, July 23, 2021
Tennessee Riverpark
Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event
- 921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- 8AM-4PM
Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Tennessee Riverpark
Riverfront Nights
- 201 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 7PM-8:30PM
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.