Health Department Adds More Vaccination Events, No Appointment Needed

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.

The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week.

The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Tennessee Riverpark

Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM

Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

Ladies of Charity

Super Carniceria Loa

400a Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

3PM-6PM

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Tennessee Riverpark

Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM

Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM

Birchwood Clinic

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Tennessee Riverpark

Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM

Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

Ooltewah Health Center Back-to-School Event

5520 High St, Ooltewah, TN 37363

8AM-4PM

Friday, July 23, 2021

Tennessee Riverpark

Hamilton County Health Department Back-to-School Event

921 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

8AM-4PM

Sequoyah Health Center Back-to-School Event

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Tennessee Riverpark

Riverfront Nights

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.