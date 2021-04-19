Health Department Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added 11,700 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

First or Second Dose Appointments:

April 26-27, 29-30 and May 2-3 at CARTA Bus Barn

April 28, May 8-13 at Tennessee Riverpark

How to Schedule an Appointment:

People age 16 years and older who wish to schedule a first or second dose appointment are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can make an appointment over the phone:

Appointment line: 423-209-5398

Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

Instant Appointments:

In addition to making an appointment, people without an appointment may drive up to one of the Health Department’s vaccination sites between 9AM and 3PM and receive an instant appointment if slots are available.

Additional Resources:

The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

For general appointment guidelines, visit the FAQ page.

