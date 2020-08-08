Health Department: Hamilton County COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 53

The Hamilton County Health Department is saddened to report that the total number of Hamilton County resident deaths has risen to 53.

“We send our sincerest sympathies to these families,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We urge everyone to maintain their vigilance against this disease by wearing a mask, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings of people in any setting, and practicing good hand washing etiquette.”

Below are details of deaths 50-53:

#50: 61-70 year old African-American, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

#51: 61-70 year old African-American female with no underlying conditions and who was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

#52: 71-80 year old African-American, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

#53: 71-80 year old white, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402, NEW extended hours Monday-Friday 7AM-12:30PM (effective Monday, August 10) and on weekends from 7AM-11AM.

Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10AM-1PM.

Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12PM-3PM.

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call (423) 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!