Health Department Hosting A Number Of Vaccination Events This Week

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.
The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week.
The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.
Vaccination Events
Tennessee Riverpark
- 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM
- Saturday 9AM-3PM
Sequoyah Health Center
- 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Monday-Friday 8AM-4PM
Birchwood Clinic
- 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
- Wednesday 8AM-3:30PM
To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.