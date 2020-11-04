Health Department Offers Free Flu Shots at Alstom, November 9 and 10

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering free flu vaccines for Hamilton County residents 18 years of age and older next Monday and Tuesday, November 9 and 10.

The drive-through clinic will be available from 1:30-5:00PM at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402, as long as supplies are available.

This is a drive-through clinic for Hamilton County residents only at this time.

No appointment is needed.

Face masks will be required for all persons in their vehicle during the vaccination process.

Free flu vaccine for children (ages 6 months through 17 years) is available by appointment only at the following Health Department locations:

3rd Street Health Department

921 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga

Call 423-209-8050 for appointment

Indoors - bring your parking ticket in to the appointment for validation

Sequoyah Health Center

9527 W. Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy

Call 423-209-5490 for appointment

Outdoor drive-through, follow signs when you arrive

The Health Department, in partnership with the Maclellan and Benwood Foundations, will offer a free flu vaccine clinic at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church this Saturday, November 7 from 10AM – 2PM, located at 4801 TN-58, Chattanooga, TN 37416, as long as supplies are available. This drive through clinic is available to adults 18 years and older.

The Health Department will open additional flu vaccination clinics as more supplies become available. Flu vaccines are also currently available through doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies.

For more information about the Health Department’s flu vaccine program and eligibility, call the Health Department’s informational hotline at (423) 209-8383 or visit the calendar on their website.

