Health Department Provides Free Testing With Everlywell COVID-19 Test Kits

Beginning Monday, August 23rd, the Hamilton County Health Department will provide free self-administered COVID testing at the Tennessee Riverpark at 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Monday-Friday from 10AM-3PM while supplies last.

The Everlywell COVID-19 PCR test is available to adults 18 years of age and older. A smartphone and current email address are required to create an account and receive results within 24-48 hours online.

Those interested will enter through the Tennessee Riverpark’s vaccine entrance (on the Chattanooga State side) and park in the first parking lot on the right before the bridge. Signs and attendants will direct people to the correct location.

In the parking area, Health Department staff will be present to assist patients with online registration and review the instructions. Since Everlywell is a self-administered test, Health Department staff will not be administering the tests. Everlywell registration is also available in Spanish and interpreters will be available. An Everlywell instructional video is available in English and in Spanish.

The Health Department will ship test specimens to the Everlywell lab at the end of the day. Results will be sent via email from the lab directly to the individual. Everlywell lab reports results to the Tennessee Department of Health, as required by law.

“The Health Department recognizes a greater need for COVID-19 testing as cases are rapidly increasing,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “We are excited to be able to provide an additional testing resource for our community.”

Additional testing information is available on the Health Department’s testing website and through the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383. The hotline assists with COVID-19 testing and vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8AM to 4PM.

Upcoming Health Department Vaccination Events

The Hamilton County Health Department is hosting Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this month. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar.

Health Department vaccination sites are able to accommodate immunocompromised individuals wishing to receive a third dose, as well as anyone needing a first or second dose of the vaccine. The vaccine is free of charge. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.