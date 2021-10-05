Health Department To Offer Pfizer Booster Shots Without An Appointment Beginning Monday

The Hamilton County Health Department will no longer require appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at the Tennessee Riverpark beginning Monday, October 11.

Boosters will also be available without an appointment at our Sequoyah Health Center and Birchwood Health Center locations. To view a calendar of Health Department vaccination locations and clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine, please visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and scroll to the online calendar.

Booster appointments are available at the Tennessee Riverpark for the remainder of this week. To make an appointment, please visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click the “Pfizer Booster Shot Appointment” tab. For those who want to make an appointment over the phone, a call center is available at 423-209-5398 (English) and 423-209-8383 (Spanish).

For a complete list of individuals eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot, please visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click the “COVID-19 Booster Eligibility” tab.

“Beginning Monday, October 11th, our vaccination sites will have the capacity to administer both the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot and primary series doses without an appointment,” says Hamilton County Health Department Interim Health Officer Dr. Fernando Urrego. “This means that those who are eligible may come to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site, the Sequoyah Health Center, or Birchwood Health Center during their business hours and receive the vaccine without an appointment, when it is convenient for them. This service is free and we do not ask for your insurance information.”

The CDC has not approved a booster shot for Moderna or Janssen’s J+J vaccines at this time. As this is a quickly evolving situation, the Health Department will notify residents when a booster shot for these manufacturers becomes available.

Flu Vaccine

It is time to receive your annual flu vaccination. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older and is available through most primary care providers, local pharmacies and some grocery stores.

Per the CDC, the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine may be administered simultaneously, provided that the individual is eligible to receive both. If you require assistance locating a flu vaccine provider or have questions, please contact the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.

