MaryEllen Locher Breast Center Has Pink Tote Bag Giveaway During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

As part of breast cancer awareness month, everyone who has a mammogram at one of CHI Memorial’s MaryEllen Locher Breast Center locations during October will receive a free pink tote bag.

All women should have one screening mammogram between the ages of 35-40. After age 40, a screening mammogram is recommended every year. Any woman who meets these age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past 12 months may participate, with or without insurance.

For those with insurance, bring your insurance card and a photo ID, such as a driver’s license. Insurance will be filed for you. If you do not have insurance, you may qualify for financial assistance.

The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center partners with Tennessee Breast and Cervical Screening Program, Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation to provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast screenings.

If an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic work up is covered and a financial plan is provided for any follow-up care. This financial assistance is available year-round.

Mammography is available at the four CHI Memorial MaryEllen Locher Breast Center locations - Chattanooga, Hixson, Ooltewah, and Ringgold - and in a private suite on our comfortable mobile digital mammography coaches. To schedule a screening, call 423.495.4040 or 866.591.2254.

All patients will be screened before the appointment for COVID-19 symptoms. Please bring a mask to wear during the appointment. Masks will be provided to anyone who doesn’t have one.

