Multiple Vaccination Events Scheduled For This Week

by

The Hamilton County Health Department is offering (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination events at multiple locations this week. No appointment is necessary and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.

The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week. The COVID-19 hotline is available to answer your questions at 423-209-8383.

Vaccination Events

Tennessee Riverpark

  • 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
  • Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM
  • Saturday 9AM-3PM

Sequoyah Health Center

  • 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
  • Tuesday & Thursday 8AM-4PM

Birchwood Clinic

  • 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
  • Wednesday 9AM-5:30PM

The Bethlehem Center

  • 200 W 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410
  • Saturday 12PM-2PM

To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available under the “handouts” tab: The vaccination event calendar is available at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Visit the webpage frequently as new events are added throughout the week.

by

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

June 14, 2021

Tuesday

June 15, 2021

Wednesday

June 16, 2021

Thursday

June 17, 2021

Friday

June 18, 2021

Saturday

June 19, 2021

Sunday

June 20, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more