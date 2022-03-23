Puckett EMS Offering Training To Become An EMT For Free In Eight Weeks

Puckett EMS is offering the chance to become an EMT for free in 8 weeks.

Puckett EMS will pay for the cost of tuition, certification fees and class materials. To further remove financial barriers to a career in EMS, the company will also provide full benefits package as a full-time employee during classroom hours throughout the course.

“The demand for dedicated students who are ready to begin their careers in EMS and healthcare has never been greater,” said Puckett EMS Director of Education Daniel Lynn. “For our EMT Academy, no previous EMS experience is required – only a willingness to learn and a desire for a rewarding career serving your patients and community. By providing not only a free EMT class but also a wage and benefits during instruction hours, we can accelerate the course by allowing students to focus full-time on their EMT certification.”

Puckett EMS will accept an initial 20 students into its EMT class on April 25; however, the company operates this course multiple times throughout the year. Applicants not accepted into this program will have the opportunity to put their application forward for identical classes in the future.

Those accepted into the free course will be fully trained and onboarded to begin working on a Puckett EMS ambulance in approximately 8 weeks upon passing the national registry exam. During the course, the students will also complete shifts as ambulance operators gaining valuable experience in the field. The course is offered with a two-year employment commitment.

To apply, interested individuals should fill out an application at https://www.puckettems.com/EMTBasicClass. A hiring manager will be in touch with an initial screening and to schedule an aptitude test and interview session. Two scheduling options are being offered for these sessions:

Friday, April 8, 6 p.m. Puckett EMS Academy, 1430 Suggs St. Rossville, GA 30741

Puckett EMS Academy, 1430 Suggs St. Rossville, GA 30741 Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. Puckett EMS Academy, 1430 Suggs St. Rossville, GA 30741

Applicants should allot approximately two to three hours in order to complete the interviews and assessments.

Upon passing the exam, EMTs are ready to work on an ambulance initially making a salary of up to $35,000 a year with room to grow up to $45,000 with additional shift-friendly, sponsored paramedic certification.

“Becoming a nationally registered EMT is the first step in what can be a long and promising career in the growing EMS industry,” said Lynn. “An EMT certification can also be a helpful steppingstone to careers in adjust fields like nursing, medical school, fire department or law enforcement, among others.”

Puckett EMS will host a week-long employee onboarding beginning April 25. The EMT-Basic certification coursework for the class will begin on May 2, and students will graduate from the course to take their national registry exams August.

Puckett EMS provides 911 emergency and critical care ambulance services to the citizens of Southwest Cobb and Catoosa counties in Georgia and Marion and Sequatchie counties in Southeast Tennessee. Puckett EMS is the contracted ground transport for multiple hospital systems. Puckett EMS is accredited by The Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS), which signifies that the service has met the gold standard by the ambulance industry.