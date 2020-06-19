Tennessee American Water’s Annual Water Quality Report Available Online

Water utility earns 20-Year Directors Award through the Partnership for Safe Water

Tennessee American Water announces that the company’s 2019 Water Quality Reports are available to customers on the company’s website. The reports, also referred to as Consumer Confidence Reports, describe the local drinking water sources, and summarize the laboratory testing conducted on the water, including listing the levels of any substances contained in the water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) set standards for water quality, and monitor test results to ensure utilities are meeting those standards.

Tennessee American Water continues to meet or surpass standards for water quality, and has earned the Director’s Award from the Partnership for Safe Water for the 20th consecutive year. The Partnership is a voluntary effort between six drinking water organizations and recognizes utilities for their long-term commitment to optimizing operations, achieving outstanding performance, and protecting the environment and public health.

Tennessee American Water is one of eight utilities out of Tennessee’s approximately 485 public water systems that participate in the Partnership’s treatment plant optimization program.

“Tennessee American Water has been the primary water provider for the Chattanooga area for 130 years. Through the effort and expertise of our dedicated water utility professionals, we have never had a Notice of Violation from our regulators. I am so proud of their consistent performance and commitment to providing our customers water that meets or surpasses quality standards. It is important that our customers trust that their water is safe and clean, and that they can check our work by reviewing the lab results in their water quality reports,” said Tennessee American Water Vice President of Operations Tony D’Aguillo.

The reports are currently available on www.tenesseeamwater.com. Customers can search by zip code to find their specific report or follow these links:

Chattanooga: www.amwater.com/ccr/chattanooga.pdf

Sequatchie Valley (Whitwell, Powells Crossroads & some parts of Sequatchie County)’: www.amwater.com/ccr/sequatchievalley.pdf

Suck Creek: www.amwater.com/ccr/suckcreek.pdf

Printed copies of the report are available to customers who would rather receive their report in the mail or who do not have access online. To request a copy be mailed, customers may call the company’s Customer Service Center at 1-866-736-6420 or by emailing presidentwilliams@amwater.com.