Chattanooga City Council Passes Mayor Kelly’s First Budget Proposal

The Chattanooga City Council unanimously voted to approve Mayor Tim Kelly’s first proposed capital and operating budgets for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 — which rest on data-driven investments to market-align city pay with peer cities, repair aging infrastructure, and close gaps in access to opportunity and the amenities of a livable neighborhood.

“I’m grateful to the Chattanooga City Council for partnering with us to lay the groundwork for tackling the structural challenges our community faces while we also get the basics right -- all while ensuring our first responders and essential workers are paid fairly,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “With this budget, we're able to capitalize on the growth of Chattanooga's economy to ensure every resident has access to quality and responsive city services to keep pace with that growth."

Essential Pay for Essential Workers

The FY 2021-2022 budget invests 100 percent of new operating dollars, more than $30 million, toward improved compensation plans for first responders and other essential workers. In a national economy significantly impacted by the global pandemic, resulting labor shortages have challenged the City’s ability to provide quality and continuity to even the most essential services that Chattanoogans expect and depend on.

Years of low wages –from 15% to 36% below the market’s 50th percentile– have dried the talent pool and drained frontline City agencies of qualified personnel. To attract and retain skilled workers, this budget enables the City to better compete with higher starting wages in both the private sector, and neighboring and comparable municipalities. The median raise for General Government city employees is 18 percent, including a new minimum wage of $15 an hour.

Community Safety

To maintain exceptional response times to calls for help from the public, the new FY 2021-2022 pay plan will provide pay increases to first responders, positioning Chattanooga to compete with peer and neighboring municipalities for top talent. A 2019 study commissioned by City HR recommended that to meet market rates, a 23% compensation increase was needed for firefighter pay, as well as a 24% pay increase for police officers.

This budget also includes approximately $1.2 million to create a Crisis Response Program, comprised of ten social workers and a director, to provide alternative response and/or co-response to emergencies involving mental and behavioral health, substance abuse, and quality-of-life incidents related to homelessness or poverty. Crisis response teams will support Chattanooga Police and Fire personnel on social-service-focused requests for crisis counseling, case management, and initial contact for individuals who are intoxicated, in mental or emotional distress, disoriented, or in need of non-emergency medical care.

Additionally, the budget includes public-safety related capital investments totaling $5 million including the Power to Protect solar project, as well as $100,000 to provide mental-health support services to first responders – an expansion on the City’s traditional Employee Assistance Program to address the unique mental-health needs of frontline personnel.

Infrastructure and Neighborhood Livability

An unprecedented $10 million will go toward Public Works’ paving program – a down payment on what will be a four-year, annual $10 million commitment ($40 million total) to help bring neighborhood streets into a state of good repair. Guiding this work will be a Transportation Asset Management Plan, a four-year paving plan, and full-time pothole inspector – providing more transparency, equity, and proactivity to fixing Chattanooga’s aging roads.

The capital budget also includes: