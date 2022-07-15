Early Voting Now Underway In Tennessee

Voters can now cast their ballot early for the Aug. 4 Tennessee State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election.

Early voting runs Monday to Saturday through Saturday, July 30, and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties.

"With primary and general races and judicial retention questions on this ballot, Tennesseans should be aware that it may take additional time to vote," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage voters to take advantage of our generous early voting period to make your voice heard."

Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.

There is a longer ballot for the Aug. 4 election. Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot on the GoVoteTN app or GoVoteTN.gov to reduce their time at the polls.

"By casting your ballot early, you can help reduce wait times for yourself and other voters," said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. "With the longer ballot in this election, voting early and reviewing your ballot before you go could make a big difference in the amount of time it takes to vote."

Tennessee voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it's expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

For the latest information about early voting, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.