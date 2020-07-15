The Equity Alliance Releases Voter Guide For Upcoming Chattanooga Elections

The Equity Alliance (TEA), a statewide non-profit focused on the civic and economic empowerment of the Black community, announced the publication of a voter guide for Chattanooga for the upcoming local, state, and federal elections on Aug. 6.

The Equity Alliance 2020 Tennessee Voter Guides are free, nonpartisan, public resources for voters. The publications include candidate profiles, a description of each elected office’s function, polling locations and hours and voter ID requirements.

TEA Co-Executive Director Charlane Oliver said getting Tennesseans reliable information about candidates and polling procedures is always a crucial part of voter engagement.

“The Equity Alliance equips Black Tennesseans and other communities of color with the proper information so we all can show up informed on Election Day,” Oliver said. “Self-determination and making our own choices is a rite of passage for Black citizenship. Our goal is to empower these communities to confidently exercise their right to vote as a means to bring a balance of power to these public offices.”

“As part of our voter education and outreach programs, our goal is to expand the electorate by creating new and informed voters,” added Co-Executive Director Tequila Johnson. “This may be the most important election in our lifetime, and voters need the correct information about how to navigate the systems and make their voices heard.”

The Tennessee Voter Guides are produced in partnership with DENOR Brands + Public Relations and Tell Publishing. The Chattanooga Guide can be downloaded at denorbrands.lpages.co/chattanooga-voter-guide.

The Equity Alliance does not endorse or financially support candidates. Every effort was made to contact each candidate to obtain their profile information. In the event we couldn't reach a candidate, readily available information was captured from the internet.

Due to the large number of candidates, candidates campaign platforms may be edited; Community Affiliations: were limited to five; and those who did not return a profile were only listed by name. Profiles were printed as-is and were only edited for word count, grammar or clarity.