Local Women’s Groups Partner To Get Out The Vote

Putting People and Communities at the Center of our Democracy

After more than a decade of attacks on voting rights and democratic participation, American democracy appears to be at a crossroads and the stakes could not be higher.

The League of Women Voters of Chattanooga, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. (NCBW) and the Chattanooga Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. have teamed up to promote the political power of ordinary citizens and communities of color by working to reach them through their places of worship for online voter registration efforts.

“We think reaching out to people through their churches and faith groups, that play such important roles in our communities, is a good way to find prospective voters,” according to Sharon Alexander of the League of Women Voters.

This group of concerned citizens has combined their efforts to register people who are not always counted and may feel marginalized in this election year by encouraging registration online at GoVoteTN.gov.

Members have contacted leaders of more than 120 churches, mosques and other faith groups and asked them to share voter registration information in their bulletins, newsletters, announcements and social media. Any leaders or members of faith groups who would like to share this information with their own congregations should email lwvchatt@gmail.com.

Those concerned with systemic racism should be voting and electing people who are advocates for reform. “Give us the ballot and we will fill our legislative halls with men of good will,” Martin Luther King, Jr. said in a 1957 speech.

Online registration and absentee voting are encouraged because of the hazards of standing in long lines and the dangers concerning the coronavirus pandemic. Blacks and Latinos are especially likely to endure disruptions and delays because of fewer polling places and the chaos that can occur as was seen in the recent Georgia election.

“This is a transitional and transformational time in our history and we don’t want the virus to deter us from our mission to make sure every segment of society is counted, by helping people register to vote,” says Tina Gibson of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. “We have to take the realities into account and work to make sure nothing undermines our right to vote, hence the effort to reach out to our friends and neighbors through churches, mosques and temples to help them understand how to register online.”

Tennessee lost its court case to fight against statewide absentee balloting on June 4th. A court injunction now requires the state to provide absentee ballots to any voter concerned about contracting or spreading Covid-19. However, one must be a registered voter first.

A registered voter can now go to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website at sos.tn.gov/elections/voter-information to learn how to request a ballot to vote-by-mail or contact the Hamilton County Election Commission at (423) 209-8683. “We have to seize the moment. No one left behind is our feeling. The right to vote has been hard fought and is at the heart of every democracy, and an essential part of the political process,” says Valoria Armstrong of Delta Sigma Theta. “This isn’t about just checking a box.”

We hope, with the recent peaceful protests and the uprising for justice in our nation, the wall of silence regarding the less represented segments of our society has been broken. At this pivotal moment of civil unrest in our history and knowing that government has become less representative, the words of Ronald Reagan come to mind, “Our nation cannot allow any American’s vote to be denied, diluted or defiled. The right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties, and we will not see its luster diminished.”

As calls for bold change continue, we the women of the League of Women Voters, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and Delta Sigma Theta hope for a better future and lean in to the idea of a more inclusive society. And, so we vote.