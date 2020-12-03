Mayor Berke Urges Chattanoogans To Be "Safer Together"

As we settle back into our routines and start planning for the upcoming holiday season and winter months it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is it’s most volatile it has been in our community.

In the last week, we’ve seen more than 900 new cases and more than 20 deaths from COVID-19 just here in Hamilton County. Our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers, and our family’s lives are being impacted by this virus every single day.

We have to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 -- and we know how to do it. Do not socialize indoors with people outside of your home. If you must go out or be around others, make sure you stay socially distanced. It should go without saying at this point, but you absolutely need to wear a mask when you’re around others.

Our community is experiencing some of the worst days of the pandemic right now, but there is hope on the horizon. Two vaccines will be headed to our area, pending FDA approval, in the coming weeks. At present, the State’s plan will disburse the first round of vaccines to our medical workers and staff on the frontlines and our first responders. These men and women have continued to serve our community every single day since the pandemic hit despite the risk to their own lives.

Additional distribution will be released in phases, based on priority, with vaccines projected to be released to the general population by late Spring and early Summer 2021.

In the meantime, while we’re waiting for the vaccine to be made available to our larger population you can take our SAFER Together Pledge.

Until the vaccine is ready, show me how you’re staying #SAFERtogether this winter by sharing selfies, photos, or stories on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or by email at mayor@chattanooga.gov. What new hobbies are you trying? Did you tackle a DIY home project? Or maybe you’re just binging the latest Netflix show. Don’t forget to use the hashtag!

With news of the vaccine coming to our community I am thrilled to talk to Dr. Mary Lambert, DNP, RN, FAAN, tonight, Thursday, Dec. 3 on Facebook Live.

Dr. Lambert has a long history of service providing for the health care needs of the public and is also serving as a Co-Lead of the African-American Working Group of the Chattanooga/Hamilton County COVID-19 Joint Task Force. We’ll talk about what the community needs to know in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine. Tune in tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Stay safe and healthy.

