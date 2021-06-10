Mayor Tim Kelly Announces "Open Office Hours" Program

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Thursday announced that he will hold open office hours to meet directly with constituents, and will make his staff available for one-on-one meetings.

Conversations with constituents will serve as guideposts for the mayor’s budgeting process in August, and will help Kelly deploy the city’s limited resources more effectively by prioritizing Chattanooga's growing needs.

“As we grapple with how to tackle the problems faced by our residents, it’s vital that we engage with constituents as early and often as possible,” Kelly said. “From paying first responders a competitive wage to ensuring that we have the resources to fill potholes, Chattanoogans should have a say in how we triage the obstacles facing our city.”

Appointments must be made ahead of time, either using an online portal at www.cha.city/openoffice or by calling 423.643.7814. Constituents must choose their preferred 30-minute time slots, as well as provide their full name, address, best phone number, email, and reason for meeting.

The Mayor’s Open Office Hours will be held on June 25, 2021 at the Brainerd Recreational Center on 1010 N. Moore Rd. between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet Mayor Kelly and participate in a one-on-one meeting with a member of his staff by appointment.

Slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and a member of the mayor’s staff will personally contact each constituent prior to the event to confirm their participation.