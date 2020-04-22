Red Cross Offers Emergency Assistance For Hamilton, Bradley Counties

Individual assistance for tornado victims in Hamilton and Bradley counties available through Red Cross

The American Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance to people whose homes or apartments suffered major damage or were destroyed by the recent tornadoes that struck Southeast Tennessee.

People who were affected by the tornadoes can determine if they are qualified for this assistance and complete an application by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) and selecting prompt 4. For Spanish, please wait for the prompt and select option 2.

Application dates for filing are Tuesday, April 21 – Tuesday, May 12. Those who think they may be eligible are urged to call as soon a possible. Phone assistance lines are open weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

Additional forms of assistance may be available to those affected by the tornadoes. Call 211 or go to redcrossdisastersources.auntbertha.com.

All Red Cross services, including financial assistance, are free and available to eligible households, regardless of citizenship or residency status, nationality, race, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, class or political opinions.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.