Rock City Gardens To Remain Closed

Rock City Gardens and the Battles for Chattanooga museum will remain closed until further notice.

Clumpies Ice Cream has closed its scoop shops for the time being, but will continue to offer online ordering and local delivery service. Starbucks on Lookout Mountain will remain open for carryout service from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at this time.

The health and safety of the guests who visit Rock City, the partners (employees) who work for the hospitality company and the community in which the business is a part of remains the priority.

“We have made the difficult decision to temporarily lay off our part-time partners, and are making other business adjustments in response to the pandemic,” said See Rock City Inc. President & COO Susan Harris.

“With almost 88 years of creating memorable experiences for travelers near and far, we are committed to actions that will facilitate sustainability for our guests and partners when we are able to reopen. Decisions of this type are heartbreaking, and the last 10 days have been the longest year in my professional life. Our senior leadership and members of our management teams have voluntarily opted to reduce their salaries during this time, evidence of our commitment to our people and our places even in times of crisis.”

Guests are encouraged to visit Rock City’s website or Facebook page to stay updated on the affirmative reopening date for the attraction.

SRC Inc. is a hospitality and entertainment company that features the world-renowned Rock City Gardens high atop Lookout Mountain, and also owns and operates Battles for Chattanooga museum, Starbucks, the Incline Railway concessions and ticketing, RiverView Inn and Grandview Conference Center on Lookout Mountain; Clumpies Ice Cream Co., and ticketing and concessions for The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Blowing Springs Farm in Flintstone, Georgia.