Chattanooga State’s Registered Nursing Program Named Best In Tennessee

Chattanooga State’s Registered Nursing program was recently named as the best associate degree program in the State of Tennessee by Nursing Schools Almanac.

Nursing Schools Almanac ranks student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). This is the exam that aspiring registered nurses in the U.S must pass before they commence practice. “We use several years of data to calculate each school’s NCLEX pass rate among first-time test-takers, and then we rank the schools accordingly,” said Christopher McMillen, editor in chief, Nursing Schools Almanac, in his congratulatory letter.

“Being recognized as the #1 Associate Degree Nursing Program in the State of Tennessee is truly an honor,” remarked Dr. Martina Harris, assistant dean and nursing program director, Nursing and Allied Health division. “I am proud of our outstanding reputation and as a program we remain committed to preparing quality nursing graduates to provide safe, competent care.”

“Chattanooga State’s Nursing program is a source of tremendous pride for the College and our community,” stated a proud Dr. Rebecca Ashford, president of Chattanooga State. “Our graduates have provided outstanding health care services in our community for decades. This recognition from Nursing Schools Almanac is a testament to our outstanding Nursing faculty, students, and our strong Nursing and Allied Health leadership.”

Nationwide, there are 1,046 nursing schools that offer an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), also known as Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees, such as what Chattanooga State Community College offers.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that employment of registered nurses is expected to grow by 9% through 2030. They also report that approximately 194,500 openings for RNs are available each year. The National Council for State Board of Nursing reports that there are more than four million registered nurses nationwide with more than 110K active registered nurses in Tennessee.

