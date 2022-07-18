Chattanooga State's TCAT Open House Set For Wednesday, July 20

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) at Chattanooga State Community College will hold its Career in a year Open House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this coming Wednesday, July 20. The day will also include games, music, prizes, college swag, and quite possibly a new vision for your future. 

The Open House provides the opportunity for high school graduates or adults to explore and ask questions about any of the 28 TCAT Chattanooga programs that will prepare them for a great paying technical career in one year or less. 

Concerned about cost? Financial aid options for Tennessee residents such as Tennessee Promise for 2022 high school graduates, Tennessee Reconnect for adults, and the Wilder-Naifeh Technical Skills Grant often allow students to complete their program with little-to-no college debt. 

Chattanooga State is located at 4501 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406. Individuals attending the event may enter using Chattanooga State’s West Entrance. Follow signs to the TCAT building. Call (423) 697-4433 with questions or visit https://bit.ly/3tTAb9t

