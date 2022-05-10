Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga Marks 30 Years of Successful Scholarship Program

The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga is celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of its most successful and venerable scholarship programs: Together We Can.

The Together We Can (TWC) Scholarship Fund was created in 1992 in partnership with the City of Chattanooga. It is a need-based, renewable college scholarship that targets eligible public high school seniors who are first-generation, college-bound students and/or considered low-income as measured by their eligibility on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The scholarship award provides $1,000- $3,000 per academic year for full-time enrollment at any regionally accredited, non-proprietary, technical, community or four-year college or university.

Riya Bijoy is among the recipients of the Together We Can Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. She graduated from Tyner Academy and will be attending University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“Winning this scholarship has a very deep meaning to me!” says Bijoy. “My parents have worked really hard in raising me and I feel like I finally got an opportunity to support myself and relieve their burden! I wanted to make them proud and now I feel like I have! I appreciate and thank the committee for providing me with this opportunity! I will use this opportunity and try my best to achieve my goals and dreams!”

Anthony Do, a graduating senior at East Hamilton High School who will be attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville this fall, described the Together We Can Scholarship as “Life changing.”

“The Together We Can Scholarship reduces the stress of the financial barrier,” says Do. “With this scholarship I can maximize my education because I wouldn’t have to spend hours working but instead I have more time to volunteer and gain knowledge.”

Since 1992, more than 1,500 Hamilton County students have received more than $6 million from the Together We Can Scholarship.

Together We Can is one of several college scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and supported by the generosity of its donors.

“Young adults who want to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy need access to a post-secondary education, whether that is a technical, 2-year, or 4-year degree” says Dr. Stephanie Young, the Foundation’s Director of Scholarships. “However, we know that student loan debt can be a crushing burden for many students and their families, particularly those who already face steep financial challenges. The financial assistance we can provide unlocks the potential for thousands of local young people by bringing a college degree within reach.”

For more information on Together We Can or the Community Foundation’s other scholarships, please visit CFGC.org/scholarships.