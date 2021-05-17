Eight Hamilton County Schools Ranked In Top 100 In Tennessee

The Top 100 high schools in Tennessee includes eight high schools from Hamilton County Schools in the latest rankings from the U.S. News and World Report.

Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts (10) was ranked in the top ten high schools in Tennessee. Signal Mountain Middle High School (26), Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (28), Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (41), Hamilton County Collegiate High At Chattanooga State (47), Soddy Daisy High School (48), East Hamilton High School (60) and STEM School Chattanooga (97) were also included in the top 100 schools in the state.

“Hamilton County Schools is proud of the work these schools have done to receive this type of recognition,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “A key focus in our strategic plan is strengthening our high schools so they can best prepare our students for the next step after graduation, and having eight of our high schools make the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Rankings affirms our work.”

The annual Best High Schools rankings by the U.S. News and World Report includes data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well the high schools prepare students for life after school.