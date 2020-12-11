Hamilton County Schools Shifting To Remote Learning Monday Due To COVID-19 Increase

The health and safety of Hamilton County Schools staff and students is our top priority, and we are proud of the work our team has done this semester to ensure our learning environments are safe.

It was our hope to finish the semester on the Phase 2 schedule, but due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in our community, we feel it is best at this time to transition to a Phase 1 learning schedule for all students beginning Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18.

In addition to the rising cases in our community, staff and students cases are also increasing and on pace to surpass November’s numbers for the month of December.

Phase 1 follows a full-time remote learning schedule, and students are expected to attend classes virtually five days a week. This schedule can present challenges for families including internet access, childcare, and learning support, so the district has partnered with organizations across our community to provide resources for families who may need more support in a remote learning environment.

Here are some resources available to families:

Student Meals - For Phase 1, meal pickup will continue on Wednesdays at all elementary schools with expanded hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Middle/High families should go to their closest elementary school for pickup. Next Friday, Dec. 18, there will also be fresh produce boxes distributed at the below school locations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. thanks to the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. You do not need to attend the school to pick up meals at that location.

Harrison Bay: Harrison Upper ES

MidTown: Woodmore, Orchard Knob ES, Hardy ES

Missionary Ridge: Bess T. Shepherd ES, East Lake ES, East Side ES

North River: Daisy ES, Hixson ES

Rock Point: Rivermont, Lookout Valley ES

Virtual Learning Centers - The district has partnered with organizations throughout Hamilton County to establish Virtual Learning Centers. These centers offer an in-person environment for students to gather in small groups, under the supervision of qualified adults (volunteer or staff), to engage in remote learning. There are Virtual Learning Centers currently operating to support HCS at Home families, and there are more centers being added during Phase 1 to provide additional support for families. Education Well-Check services are also available for students who meet certain criteria. This service provides a Virtual Success Coach for remote learning students who are disengaged or struggling academically.

HCS EdConnect Powered by EPB - Hamilton County Schools has joined with EPB of Chattanooga to offer high-speed internet services at no cost to families who receive free-or-reduced lunch. To sign up for HCS EdConnect, eligible families can call their child's school to opt in to the service. After opting in, families must contact EPB to schedule their installation.

Parent Toolkit - To support families with virtual learning, the district has created a Parent Toolkit on our website that includes technology tips, our family resource center, and a guide to our Parent University courses.

School-Age Child Care - A limited number of School-Age Child Care sites will be open to provide support for families. Click here to view the sites.

Although students won’t be at school next week and through the holidays, it is important for us all to continue to follow the healthy behaviors outlined in the HCS SAFE Pledge to keep those around us safe. These preventative measures are making a difference in our schools, and can help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

The district will share plans for the beginning of the second semester next Friday, Dec. 18. To view the latest Phase Tracker, visit www.hcde.org/reentryplan.

