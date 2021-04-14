Hamilton County Schools Pre-K Applications Now Open

Hamilton County Schools’ is now accepting Pre-K applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Applications can be downloaded online but must be submitted at the school with the Pre-K site families would like to attend. View the list of Pre-K sites for the 2021-2022 school year here.

Applications can be found on the HCS website as well as at elementary schools with Pre-K sites. Families interested in applying for Pre-K should complete an application and bring copies of the following documents:

Birth Certificate (original)

Immunization/Physical Record

Two Proofs of Residency

Social Security Card

To be eligible for Pre-K for the 2021-2022 school year, students must meet the following requirements:

Child must reside in Hamilton County

Child must be four years of age on or before August 15 for the current school year

Children who qualify as economically disadvantaged per Income Eligibility application and income guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and dependent children whose parent was killed, died as a direct result of injuries received as a result of war, or is or has been officially reported as a prisoner of war or missing in action have priority for enrollment.

