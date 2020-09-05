Hamilton County Schools To Continue Five-Day A Week Instruction

Hamilton County Schools will continue to follow the Phase 3 schedule for the next two-week cycle, which will mean that schools will be open five days a week for on-campus learning and follow the normal bell schedule.

Some schools may experience temporary building closures, which will require remote learning if there is a confirmed COVID-19 case.

All schools will follow the Phase 3 schedule with schools open five days a week for all students opting for in-person learning through Friday, September 25. The district will continue to track the latest COVID-19 data from the Hamilton County Health Department to determine if a phase change is needed.

The schedule for September 28 through October 9 will be announced on Monday, September 21 to allow families a week’s notice if there is a change to the on-campus learning schedule.

School-Aged Child Care (SACC) sites will continue on the regular schedule of providing before and after school care during the five-day a week instruction in Phase 3.

The schedule change for on-campus learning does not affect HCS at Home or Virtual School students. Those students will continue to learn virtually from home.

