HCS EdConnect Awards Honor Digital Equity Efforts, Success

Teachers, staff and schools across Hamilton County have gone above and beyond to stay connected to their students through unprecedented times and circumstances — and now several have been nominated and honored with a new local award.

Thanks to the HCS EdConnect Partnership, lead by Hamilton County Schools, EPB and The Enterprise Center, six HCS staff and seven schools received awards for their work during the first semester of the 2021-2022 school term, which recognized each winner for the time, energy and passion they devoted to ensuring students and families had access to the resources they needed to succeed.

I applaud each and every one of these educators and schools for their efforts,” said Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “Their dedication and commitment to maintaining connection to their students both in the classroom and online has made a profound impact on so many lives across the county.”

The HCS EdConnect Hero award specifically highlights staff who went above and beyond helping HCS families access high-speed fiber internet at no cost, powered by EPB. Front office staff, school translators, classroom teachers and other educators all played (and continue to play) a critical role in contacting families. They ultimately ensured that more than 15,000 area students were connected to no-cost internet by the end of 2021.

Begun in November, this award recognizes three inspiring leaders, nominated by their peers, each month with a $500 prize. Three new leaders will continue to be chosen each month, through the end of the school year.

The HCS EdConnect Exemplar School designation is awarded to schools who meet connective goals around the percentage of eligible families enrolled and receiving service. 57 schools exceeded the goals set for fall of 2021, with seven schools receiving competitive grants of $2,000 to $5,000.

Another seven awards, this time up to $10,000, are available to schools in Spring of 2022.

HCS EdConnect’s no-cost, in-home fiber internet, offered through the Hamilton County School system to students and their families, is provided by EPB. The program is facilitated by The Enterprise Center, a Chattanooga nonprofit focused on digital equity, access and connections that help create more inclusive futures for residents across the region.

“Providing pathways for our students to succeed has always been important,” explained The Enterprise Center CEO Deb Socia, who is also a former school principal. “The pandemic certainly has highlighted the inequities that have always existed in our communities, and this group of teachers and schools deserve to be commended for the critical role they played in paving a new way forward. Their efforts are invaluable and changed the lives – and futures – of these 15,000 students and their families.”

For award-winning Brainerd High School Principal Crystal Sorrells, the program was not only a solution to provide students with access to technology and resources in the pandemic, but also to increase parent participation in the school by eliminating access to travel as a barrier for involvement.

“This partnership was a great opportunity to bridge the gap in terms of recognizable challenges that many of our students face,” Sorrells said. “It has really helped level the playing field.”

Brody Scott, the Northside Neighborhood House Community School coordinator for Soddy Daisy Middle School, another recipient of the award, agreed. Through a combination of grassroots efforts, including knocking on doors, print mailers and more, his school was able to reach families in creative ways to notify them about the opportunity for technology and access through HCS EdConnect’s no-cost EPB services.

Scott was a personal recipient of the HCS EdConnect Hero award for his community-driven creative solutions, in addition to earning his school the new Exemplar designation.

“Access to things beyond just school homework has also been deeply impactful,” he said. “A family’s ability to access telehealth opportunities is so important, especially in a pandemic. And we haven’t had any reported internet or resource issues at our school in quite some time – and that’s huge.”

“At the end of the day it’s all about the babies,” said award winner and Barger Academy of Fine Arts Principal Andrea Johnson. “We do what we do for them.”

To learn more about HCS EdConnect or to nominate a Hamilton County HCS EdConnect Hero, visit edconnect.org.

About the winners:

HCS Hero Award winners, chosen via nomination:

Tanya Rucker – Hunter Middle School

Brody Scott – Soddy Daisy Middle School

Anthony Miller – North Hamilton County Elementary School

Lizanette Olivencia-Rodriguez – Clifton Hills Elementary School

Tracy Higginbotham – Tommie F. Brown Academy

Joanna Wallace – Lookout Valley Elementary

Exemplar School Award winners: