Several Local High School Students Excel At National History Day

Eighteen students representing Tennessee were recognized at the 2021 National History Day competition, earning three medals and a special award. In total, 59 middle and high school students from Tennessee participated in the competition, allowing students to showcase their creativity and research skills by developing projects with historical themes.

The theme of this year’s contest was "Communication: The Key to Understanding". Tennessee students, some working in groups and some working individually, submitted a total of 36 entries. The students earned the right to compete at National History Day by winning medals at the state contest, Tennessee History Day, organized by the Tennessee Historical Society and co-sponsored by the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office and Humanities Tennessee.

The 2021 National History Day honorees from our region are:

Captain Ken Coskey Naval History Prize

Jessie Henderson

Senior Individual Documentary: Aerographer’s Mates: Communicating Weather from Sea to Shining Sea

Bradley Central High School, Cleveland

Educator: Julie Mitchell

Honorable Mention

Brian Moore

Senior Individual Paper: Argonauts of the Sierra: The Romanticization of the Gold Rush

McCallie School, Chattanooga

Educator: Duke Richey

Honorable Mention

Andrew Negus

Senior Individual Website: Sequoyah and the Cherokee Phoenix: How Communication Evolved Cherokee Nationalism

McCallie School, Chattanooga

Educator: Duke Richey

“These students and teachers represented Tennessee well at the national competition,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “I commend them on their talent and hard work. I know the knowledge and skills they developed through participating in History Day will serve them for years to come.”

Two Tennessee educators were nominated for the 2021 Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Awards. Nicole Whitecotton of Clayton Bradley Academy in Maryville was recognized as the Junior Division nominee, and Reed Dillard of Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga was recognized as the Senior Division nominee.

“NHD students impress me every year,” said Dr. Cathy Gorn, National History Day Executive Director. “Completing an NHD project is no small feat, and it is even more remarkable given the challenges through which students and teachers have persevered this past school year. I commend all of the students and teachers who participated in National History Day programs across the country and around the world.”

National History Day conducted a virtual competition again this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Students enjoyed a variety of online activities, including a scavenger hunt, sock-hop with live D.J., educational webinars, trivia contest and virtual tours of Washington, D.C. museums. Teachers also had opportunities to attend online professional development.

“The success of this year is a direct result of the hours of work that students invested in their research, crafting their projects, and editing after each level of competition,” said Tennessee History Day coordinator Nikki Ward. “Students used all the resources available to them in this extraordinary year. Their success is for the educators as well, who worked through challenging circumstances.”

Each fall, students and teachers nationwide begin work on the yearlong National History Day curriculum. Starting with competitions held in individual schools, the winners then advance to the district, state and national competition. Nationwide, the History Day program includes more than a half-million students annually from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, American Samoa and Department of Defense Schools. This year, 7,500 students across Tennessee participated in the program. For more information about National History Day or Tennessee History Day, visit tennesseehistory.org/tennessee-history-day.