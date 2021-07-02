Local Students Honored At Annual SkillsUSA Workforce Event

Career and technical education students in the Chattanooga area won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, held virtually from June 14-24.

More than 3,700 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

Industry support of the in-person SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,000 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year. Due to the pandemic, contests were conducted locally at schools or industry sites nationwide, with proctors supervising events and judges evaluating the students' work.

More than 1,100 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships.

The following local students received a SkillsUSA Championships medal :

Kristina Key, from Chattanooga and a student at Tennessee College of Applied Tech-Chattanooga (Chattanooga), was awarded the college gold medal in Welding Sculpture

Silvia Reynoso, from Chattanooga and a student at Tennessee College of Applied Tech-Chattanooga (Chattanooga), was awarded the college bronze medal in Esthetics

Alyssa Anderssen, from Chattanooga and a student at Tennessee College of Applied Tech-Chattanooga (Chattanooga), was awarded the college bronze medal in Marine Service Technology.

Team A (consisting of Rebekah Bailey, Lydia Lehman, Elisabeth Dupee), from Tennessee College of Applied Tech-Chattanooga (Chattanooga), was awarded the College Bronze medal in Career Pathways - Human Services

Merisha Rogers, from Cleveland and a student at Chattanooga State Community College (Chattanooga), was awarded the college silver medal in Medical Terminology

Robyn Wyatt, from Hixson and a student at Tennessee College of Applied Tech-Chattanooga (Chattanooga), was awarded the college gold medal in Medical Assisting.

"More than 3,700 students from every state in the nation participated in the virtual 2021 SkillsUSA Championships," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates our SkillsUSA partnership at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."

The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.