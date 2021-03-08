Local Teacher Erika Martin Receives National Award For Excellence

Hamilton County school teacher Erika Martin was recently awarded the California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence by the National Education Association Foundation.

The California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence winners are selected based on their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity, and advocacy for fellow educators. Martin, an instructional coach at East Side Elementary, is one of only 46 public school educators in the country to receive the award.

“Mrs. Martin is an exemplary educator, and we are proud to have her serve in Hamilton County Schools,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “Her role as an instructional coach positions her well to influence and develop excellent teachers across our district. Our team is committed to recruiting and developing great teachers and leaders, and this prestigious, national recognition of one of our educators reaffirms our work.”

Martin is in her 9th year as an educator in Hamilton County Schools having served students at East Side Elementary, Orchard Knob Elementary, Calvin Donaldson Elementary, and East Brainerd Elementary. She is a member of the Hamilton County Education Association (HCEA) and serves as a HCEA Board Member for District 4. In her spare time, she enjoys blogging and creating educational materials. Martin also launched My Voice, a student activism program, through her Teacherpreneur experience with the Public Education Foundation (PEF).

“I was surprised and honored to receive this award,” said Martin. “What motivates me each day is creating positive change in as many ways possible for my students and teaching colleagues.”

The NEA Foundation and the National Education Association jointly presented the awards at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February.