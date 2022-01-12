MLK Service Day Tradition At Southern Adventist University Expands To Full Weekend

This weekend, students and employees of Southern Adventist University will honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. through service to the community. This expands on a tradition that the university began in 1993, with hundreds of volunteers working together each MLK Day.

The plan this year is to begin service projects on Friday, January 14, and continue each day through MLK Day on Monday, January 17. The goal is for at least 1,200 volunteers to take part in more than 70 projects in the course of four days.

“We are so excited to serve the surrounding area in this way and to expand on a tradition that has had a big impact over the years,” said Melissa Moore, director of Humanitarian Engagement at Southern. “Martin Luther King Jr. is an inspiration in countless ways, and it is a privilege to honor him as we turn our words into actions this weekend.”

Southern is partnering with approximately 30 local organizations, such as Crab Tree Farms, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and Salvation Army. At the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, volunteers will pack “blessing bags” that include toiletries and snacks to give those experiencing homelessness. At other locations, they will be cleaning, painting, visiting with the elderly, serving meals, and much more.

These projects fit into Southern’s ongoing mission of helping students form a lifelong habit of serving others and engaging with their community.

“It is my great desire for Southern students to know without a doubt that they are uniquely called to serve,” Moore said. “It is the privilege of my office to walk alongside students in that calling. We want to create opportunities where students can get excited to continue this kind of service after they graduate.”