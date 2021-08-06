New Programs At Southern Adventist University Explore Expanding Digital Fields

Southern Adventist University has expanded the academic options offered in digital fields such as web design and cyber security.

Two new degrees and several additional concentrations will be available beginning this fall. These options were developed in response to high demand by prospective students and employers and are included in Southern’s academic master plan.

“The new programs will add breadth to Southern’s academic portfolio, allowing us to better meet the needs of our constituents,” said Robert Young, PhD, senior vice president for Academic Administration.

The School of Visual Art and Design will give students the opportunity to develop skills in user experience and web design through a new Bachelor of Fine Art in Web and New Media Design.

“This new program is exciting because it builds on our strong graphic design program and combines it with more technical skills needed in this field,” said Randy Craven, MFA, dean of the School of Visual Art and Design. “We anticipate that this combination will be highly desirable.”

Additionally, the School of Computing has added a new master’s degree, the Master of Science in Applied Computer Science, which includes a choice of four certificates: Data Analytics, Computer Science, Cyber Security, and Web Development. At the undergraduate level, two new concentrations—Security and Web Development—are available as part of several different degrees, including the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

“Skills in cyber security and web development are highly valuable in today’s market,” said Rick Halterman, PhD, dean of the School of Computing. “Southern’s computing graduates have always been desirable to employers, but these options will provide students with skills that are immediately needed by companies for their success.”