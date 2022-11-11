Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Carl Bernstein to Speak At Southern’s R. Lynn Sauls Lecture Series

Southern Adventist University’s School of Journalism and Communication invites the community to a riveting conversation between legendary Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein and local television host Alison Lebovitz as they explore “Why Truth Still Matters.”

This free event takes place on Thursday, December 1, at 7 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on the university campus and launches the R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series.

Since the 1970s, Bernstein’s books, reporting, and commentary have revealed the inner-workings of government, politics, and the hidden stories of Washington, D.C., and its leaders. The author of many best-selling books, including All the President’s Men, Bernstein has also worked on several multimedia projects, such as a memoir about growing up at a Washington newspaper, The Evening Star, during the Kennedy era. He is also an on-air contributor for CNN and a contributing editor of Vanity Fair magazine.

Lebovitz is a television host, speaker, author, and podcaster who believes each person has the power and responsibility to make this world a better place. She is the host of The A List with Alison Lebovitz, a half-hour original interview series for WTCI/PBS, and serves as co-founder and president of the nonprofit One Clip at a Time.

For more information about the event and to RSVP, visit southern.edu/truth.