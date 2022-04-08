Tennessee Community Colleges See Lowest Enrollment In Two Decades

Tennessee is seeing the lowest level of community-college enrollment since 2001.

Remote learning, child care challenges and income loss amid the pandemic have forced many adult learners to delay or end their higher education journey.

Russ Deaton, executive vice chancellor for policy and strategy for the , said local economies are likely to feel the effects of the enrollment drop, noting community colleges help ensure local major employers have qualified workers and residents have access to higher-paying jobs.

"We're doing everything we can to turn that around," Deaton asserted. "And you're seeing our college being must more intentional about recruitment, both at the high school level and out in the community with adults, thinking much more deeply about how they better serve students."

The enrollment dip also is affecting community-college revenue, with colleges laying off some employees in response. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, community-college enrollment nationwide is down by 13%.

Still, Deaton pointed to some positive signs of a bounce-back. He pointed out Tennessee's network of 27 technical colleges or T-CATS have seen enrollment increase since the pandemic. He noted more than 23,000 students are becoming certified in welding, automotive technology, truck driving and other technical fields.

"I think the final story remains to be seen," Deaton emphasized. "Community colleges have experienced downturns in enrollment before. And some of this is just the cycle of the way the economy works."

He stressed job placement rates for T-CAT graduates continue to be above 85%.

He added community colleges are a backbone for rural communities, providing opportunities for students across all walks of life.

"The community college or the T-CAT is the center of the economic activity in a community," Deaton contended. "They are training that region's workforce. They are providing opportunities for dual-enrollment students or adult students to come back and get additional training."

Deaton confirmed about 61,000 Tennessee students are enrolled at community colleges this spring.