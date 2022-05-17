UTC, Cleveland State Sign Articulation Agreement for Applied Leadership Program

A new agreement between the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Cleveland State Community College offers an easier way for students to pursue a bachelor's degree.

The articulation agreement for the UTC Bachelor of Applied Science: Applied Leadership program allows Cleveland State students who receive an associate of applied science degree in advance business to seamlessly transfer those credits to the University.

From there, they can continue their studies toward a bachelor of applied science leadership degree. Students can complete the online, accelerated program in 18 months once they meet admissions requirements for UTC.

"The partnerships, the focus on serving the community that we've had here, it has had a real impact. We appreciate the opportunity to provide options for students," said UTC Chancellor Steven R. Angle.

Having a four-year university close to Cleveland State gives students "the most economic and affordable way to complete a bachelor's degree," said Cleveland State President Bill Seymour.

The articulation agreement is especially important to students who are employed, Angle said.

"It is an affordable option which, in terms of time, they can take if they continue working," he said.