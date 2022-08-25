Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Offers “Demystifying Death” Online Course

Welcome Home of Chattanooga will begin an eight week “Demystifying Death” course on September 8.

The nonprofit has partnered with the Center of Professional Education at UTC and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN Community Foundation to discuss end-of-life care.

Welcome Home's online eight week course intends to offer professionals and students an opportunity to learn about the basics of death and dying with the goal of becoming more informed and comfortable with end-of-life care. Continuing Education Units (CEU) are available.

Visit welcomehomeofchattanooga.org/demystifying-death to learn more about the speakers, the syllabus and to register.

During the course, attendees will gain knowledge that will assist them in dealing with their own deaths. Peter Koestenbaum, world-renowned author, says this class will engage the learner in applying concepts to their own lives as well as learning how to help others.

“In general, the more one accepts and understands their own death, the better they will be able to be compassionate when assisting others who are facing the end of life,” said Koestenbaum.

In addition to “Demystifying Death”, Welcome Home is continuing to provide free monthly community events. This month features “Hanging Out With Dead Bodies”, an online class with morticians Barry Miller and Monica Atkins. In September, Welcome Home will bring back their popular Death Over Dinner at Crabtree Farms.

You can learn more by visiting Welcome Home's events page or by contacting Director of Education Judith Pedersen-Benn at judith@welcomehomeofchattanooga.org.

Welcome Home Chattanooga mission is to work toward creating a community of care in hopes that all who enter their doors might feel hope, healing, and compassion. Learn about volunteer opportunities as well as ways to donate on welcomehomeofchattanooga.org.