Southern States Launch "Operation Southern Shield" Speed Campaign

Drivers who have been putting the pedal to the metal during the COVID-19 pandemic need to hit the brakes or expect to see blue lights in the rear view mirror when the "Operation Southern Shield" speed enforcement and awareness campaign begins Monday.

The southeastern regional campaign returns for a fourth year after reducing traffic deaths in the Southeast in the first three years of the week-long enforcement period compared to the week before and after the enforcement effort. Law enforcement agencies in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee will all combine to crack down on driving offenses.

This year's "Southern Shield" campaign reinforces the message on the dangers of driving above the legal speed limit as fewer vehicles traveling on interstates and major highways during the pandemic have contributed to an increase in speeding in the South and across the United States.

“The sharp decrease in the number of people traveling on our roads during the pandemic has not led to a corresponding drop in the number of traffic deaths according to preliminary data from the Georgia Department of Transportation,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. "The increased speeding this year is further proof driving over the speed limit significantly increases your chances of being in a crash that results in severe or fatal injuries."

“The objective this week is not to write tickets but to show everyone that driving the speed limit and with your focus on the road saves lives,” Poole said. “That is why Southern Shield has saved lives in its first three years. So many drivers were following the law because they knew state troopers and local law enforcement officers were on patrol. That is why traffic enforcement remains the most effective method to prevent people from being killed in traffic crashes.”

Those traveling in the South during Southern Shield week July 20-26 can expect to see state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers enforcing all traffic laws. The goal will be to prevent crashes by stopping motorists who are endangering public safety on Southern roads by speeding, driving distracted, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and other violations of the various state’s traffic laws.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency estimates that in 2018, 36,560 of our fellow Americans were killed in all traffic crashes. Of these, approximately a quarter were speed-related. Traffic enforcement is a proven, evidence-based countermeasure to avoid this tragic and largely preventable loss of life.

"Today, our nation’s highways are less crowded. For those who must travel during this unique time, an open road means quicker commutes, and that’s a good thing. But it can also be tempting to drive too fast," explains NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens. "Less traffic has coincided with a rise in speeding in some areas and that’s a concern because speeding increases the risk of crashes and can increase crash severity as well, resulting in more major injuries and deaths."