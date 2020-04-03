Tennessee American Water Responds To COVID-19 Pandemic

At Tennessee American Water, we remain committed to keeping you informed as we continue our work to deliver clean, safe and reliable water service to you during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

WE HAVE A PLAN

Tennessee American Water has activated our business continuity plan to strengthen our ability to continue to provide reliable, high-quality service to our customers. We continue delivering drinking water service that meets water quality standards and protecting our employees and customers during this public health emergency. We are confident that our preparedness efforts and the extraordinary efforts of our employees will enable us to successfully continue operations.

The current health emergency is a rapidly developing and changing situation. We are working to provide our customers and communities with water services during this time, all while protecting the health and safety of our employees. Many of our employees are working double duty, not only taking care of you, our customers, but their own families as well. They are dedicated and know the essential service that they provide plays a critical role, given the importance of personal hygiene in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

WE KEEP SERVICE FLOWING

Over time, you may see Tennessee American Water field service representatives and crews performing needed tasks to keep our operations running. Tennessee American Water continues to conduct its work in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. As evolving conditions necessitate changes to our work practices and procedures, we will do so in a way so that we are able to continue to provide water services.

Below are the actions we have taken to continue to help our customers and communities through this crisis:

KEEPING THE WATER ON – Given the importance of personal hygiene in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, we have suspended billing-related service shutoffs. We will continue to evaluate this suspension period and remain in compliance with state orders. Please note that your water service may be temporarily interrupted for planned or emergency work that may be performed in your area.

– Given the importance of personal hygiene in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, we have suspended billing-related service shutoffs. We will continue to evaluate this suspension period and remain in compliance with state orders. Please note that your water service may be temporarily interrupted for planned or emergency work that may be performed in your area. TURNED WATER SERVICE BACK ON – For customers who were previously shutoff for non-payment, we’ve reinstated water service.

– For customers who were previously shutoff for non-payment, we’ve reinstated water service. SUSPENDED LATE FEES – We have suspended late fees until further notice. If you’re experiencing a financial hardship, please call 1-866-736-6420 to discuss your eligibility to enter into a payment arrangement.

– We have suspended late fees until further notice. If you’re experiencing a financial hardship, please call 1-866-736-6420 to discuss your eligibility to enter into a payment arrangement. IMPLEMENTED SOCIAL DISTANCING – As mentioned above, you may see our employees and crews performing work. For your safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that you do not approach our employees. We request that you follow social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

– As mentioned above, you may see our employees and crews performing work. We request that you follow social distancing recommendations issued by the . PROTECTING YOU – We have suspended shutoffs during this public health emergency. If you are contacted by a person claiming to represent Tennessee American Water and they are threatening to shut off your service, then please hang up. You can call us back directly at 1-866-736-6420.

We have suspended shutoffs during this public health emergency. If you are contacted by a person claiming to represent Tennessee American Water and they are threatening to shut off your service, then please hang up. You can call us back directly at 1-866-736-6420. HELPING OUR COMMUNITIES – American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation announced a $100,000 contribution to Feeding America to support food banks across the country. The Foundation will also match employee donations to Feeding America, or other eligible organizations, up to $1,000 per employee, in accordance with its matching gift guidelines.

UPDATING YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION – Many customers have visited our MyWater customer portal to update their emergency contact information. If you have not done so, please take a moment to ensure your information is accurate.

DON'T FLUSH WIPES!

With hand hygiene at the top of everyone’s minds and toilet paper in high demand, many households are increasing their use of sanitizing wipes and “flushable” wipes. Please do not flush wipes down the toilet. Flushing wipes, paper towels, or other paper products not intended for use in wastewater systems down the toilet can lead to sewer backups and in-home plumbing issues which may be expensive to repair. Even wipes labeled as “flushable” or “biodegradable” can cause backups for sewer utilities and headaches for homeowners. Watch this “12 Things That Should Never Go Down Your Drain” video.

ADDITIONAL WATER & WASTEWATER SAFETY INFORMATION

For additional information about the coronavirus and drinking water and wastewater, please visit:

ADDITIONAL CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION

For additional information about the coronavirus, please visit:

We will keep you updated on our actions as this national public health emergency evolves. For more information on our pandemic preparedness and response, as well as customer service options, visit tennesseeamwater.com

Stay healthy and safe. Thank you.